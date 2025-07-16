9-year-old running from dog hit by pickup, seriously injured in Dayton

A 9-year-old was seriously hurt after he was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Dayton.
Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of W. Grand Avenue after 2:30 p.m. for the reported crash.
Police said that the boy ran away from a dog onto W. Grand Avenue near N. Euclid Avenue and ran into a westbound Chevrolet S-10.
The child was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
