911 call: Stabbing victim says suspect ‘trying to attack everyone’

A man was stabbed Tuesday evening outside a Dayton car repair business.
Police and medics were called at 5:30 to BJ Auto & Tires, 1901 N. Main St. on a report of a stabbing.
A man told a 911 dispatcher that a tall man stabbed him and that the suspect was “trying to attack everyone," according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
No description of the suspect was available.
The victim was taken to a local hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
It is not clear whether anyone else was injured, nor whether the suspect was arrested.