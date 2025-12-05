95-year-old Trotwood woman dead following crash in Dayton

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF.

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF.
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A 95-year-old woman died following a crash in Dayton earlier this week.

Thelma Booker, of Trotwood, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported just before noon Wednesday at Hoover Avenue and Genesis Way.

A 35-year-old New Carlisle man was driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna east on Hoover Avenue when he went to turn left onto Genesis Way, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

The van hit a 2014 Toyota Corolla going west on Hoover Avenue. The man failed to yield the right of way, according to the crash report.

Trotwood medics transported the driver of the Corolla, a 70-year-old Dayton woman, and her passenger, later identified as Booker, to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics also took the driver of the Sienna to Kettering Health Dayton.

Both drivers had possible injuries, according to the crash report. Additional details about their conditions have not been released.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and will update this story once we receive a response.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: 54-year-old man dies following crash at Amazon facility near...
2
Hospital system to provide helicopter transport beginning in February
3
Miamisburg eyes summer opening for public pool following revamp
4
Vintage Dayton: Our 16 favorite history stories of the year
5
Montgomery County officials approve $1.1B in spending

About the Author