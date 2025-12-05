95-year-old Trotwood woman dead following crash in Dayton

The crash was reported just before noon Wednesday at Hoover Avenue and Genesis Way.

A 35-year-old New Carlisle man was driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna east on Hoover Avenue when he went to turn left onto Genesis Way, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

The van hit a 2014 Toyota Corolla going west on Hoover Avenue. The man failed to yield the right of way, according to the crash report.

Trotwood medics transported the driver of the Corolla, a 70-year-old Dayton woman, and her passenger, later identified as Booker, to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics also took the driver of the Sienna to Kettering Health Dayton.

Both drivers had possible injuries, according to the crash report. Additional details about their conditions have not been released.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and will update this story once we receive a response.