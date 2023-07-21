A ballet in the sky: Redline Airshows performing at Dayton Air Show

Pilot Ken Rieder’s dream of flying planes began at his first-ever air show when he was 5 watching F-4 Phantom jets flown by U.S. Navy Blue Angels in amazement.

“Ever since that point way back, I always took steps in that direction,” Rieder said.

Years later, he now dances around the sky with his son, Austin. The pair make up Redline Airshows, a Cincinnati-based two-man formation that will be performing during this year’s Dayton Air Show at Dayton International Airport.

The elder Rieder said hours of work go into choreographing the performance that feature the family’s two homemade RV-8 aircraft. Then more hours are poured into taking to the sky with his son for practice.

“It’s really a ballet,” he said.

The duo flew in from Cincinnati on Thursday and took a Dayton Daily News reporter into the sky before preparing for the air show this weekend.

The two planes fly nearly side by side, gliding over each other and swooping underneath. Their shows feature formation loops, barrel rolls, switchblades and more.

Their two-seat planes are capable of speeds of up to 230 mph.

Rieder said his son began showing a fixation on flying at a young age, climbing into his dad’s lap to watch the television show Wings.

Austin Rieder, who first flew solo in a powered aircraft at 16, said working with his dad is great fun.

“He taught me how to fly, and he was the best teacher,” he said. “I’ve learned so much from him.”

Austin said his favorite time to fly for leisure is the fall. First, because of the autumn colors. Second, because their planes lack air conditioning.

“I really love what I do,” he said. “Working with my dad is so much fun.”

How to go

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is Saturday and Sunday

Buy tickets and general admission parking vouchers at DaytonAirShow.com. Show leaders encourage guests to buy parking vouchers before the show.

Where: East side of Dayton International Airport. Take exit 64 at Northwoods Boulevard from Interstate 75. Follow signs to the new general admission parking entrance at Northwoods and Engle Road.