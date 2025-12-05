‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live’ to bring Peanuts characters to life

Tickets are still available. The show is presented in partnership between the Clark State Performing Arts Center and the Springfield Arts Council and is appropriate for all ages.

This presentation will have all the dialogue and classic Vince Guraldi music of the original and added music with Broadway-style flourishes to expand the fun as Charlie Brown tries to discover the true meaning of Christmas with his friends.

Explore GoBus intercity stop to go into former SCAT transfer station downtown

Gabriel White Marin was set to go into a production of the musical classic “Oklahoma” when he got the offer to take the role of maybe the most popular Peanuts characters. He has no dialogue, but expresses himself through dancing and audience engagement, which is why Snoopy is a dream come true role.

“It has been Christmas since October, and it’s a blast, and I never expected it to be,” said White Marin. “This is like learning a new language. I love interacting with an audience.”

The interaction is a big part of the show that separates this from its animated counterpart. White Marin used those skills during a recent show with an unscheduled intermission due to technical difficulties, working the crowd, fist-bumping and meeting them for about five minutes until things got back on track.

While the hope is for no technical problems at the Kuss Auditorium, this is a show for the audience. White Marin had that experience in a recent Atlanta performance, saying the cast could feel the audience energy from the stage, especially from the kids, who make the cast feel like them, helping in the parts they play.

He said this live show is a collaboration of many people who worked hard to put something beautiful together and that audience reaction is in keeping with the holiday spirit.

There are eight in the cast including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Violet, Pigpen, Shermy and Schroeder. Some will also perform the music live.

White Marin said this year’s show is even more special due to the 60th anniversary of the animated special, but also the 75th anniversary of the first Charles Schulz comic strips, which many have grown up with.

“It’s a very big year for the tour and a great time to introduce the kids to Peanuts, and it’s true for all generations. It’s a great time to come and watch and enjoy the holidays,” he said.

Tickets cost $38 and $18 for ages 12-under. Special VIP tickets that include a premium ticket and exclusive meet and greet and photo with the cast after the show are available for $92 each.

For tickets or more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2025-2026/.