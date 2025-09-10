Breaking: A Dayton company will be on the Uber app

A Dayton company will be on the Uber app

Joby Aviation will bring Blade air mobility service to the Uber app as soon as next year
Joby Aviation image.

Joby Aviation image.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

If you want to fly on an Uber, that might happen soon. Joby Aviation Inc., which is building a Dayton manufacturing space for its flying taxis, will be on the Uber app.

Joby announced Wednesday with Uber that the companies plan to bring Blade’s air mobility services — recently acquired by Joby — to the ride-hailing Uber app as soon as next year.

“We’re excited to introduce Uber customers to the magic of seamless urban air travel,” JoeBen Bevirt, Joby founder and chief executive, said in a statement. “Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead.”

Joby builds electric flying craft that take off and land like helicopters but fly like planes. The company is trying to create a market for urban passengers looking for quick, quiet flights to major airports.

California-based Joby is building a manufacturing site for components near the Dayton International Airport on Concorde Drive.

In 2024, Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers across a network of routes in the New York metropolitan area and Southern Europe, including high-traffic destinations such as Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manhattan and the Hamptons, Joby said.

FILE - An electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flies above the Joby eVTOL aircraft, during a demonstration of eVTOLs Nov. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

“Since Uber’s earliest days, we’ve believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world,” said Andrew Macdonald, Uber president and chief operating officer. “By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we’re excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel.”

Joby and Uber have been working together since 2019. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division.

Joby acquired Blade’s passenger business last month and said it intends to capitalize on Blade’s existing infrastructure to launch air taxi service in markets such as Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom and Japan.

In Other News
1
Bethel school bus driver under investigation for possible impairment
2
3 Currito restaurants coming to Dayton area with first opening by end...
3
10 inventors who changed the world from the Dayton region
4
Dayton Scream Park opens Friday; owner invests almost $100,000 in new...
5
Ohio Democrats propose congressional map with 8 seats to GOP, 7 to Dems

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.