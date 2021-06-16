A dozen ways to engage with the Dayton Daily News

5. Looking for a specific reporter? Find our newsroom staff listing here.

6. To learn how our advertising staff can elevate the reach of your product or organization across the community, go here for a list of contact information and answers to other frequently asked questions.

7. Help us help you. We want to know if you are having issues with your circulation or accessing our digital products. Here is a list of customer service and other department contacts.

Get the scoop

8. Sign up for email newsletters. We offer a bunch of free, regular newsletters on a number of different topics (local sports, politics, business, etc.). Check out the options here.

9. Follow our reporting on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

10. Visit Dayton.com or follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest on what to know, love and do in the Miami Valley.

11. Listen. Check out our latest podcast here, or search for “Dayton Daily News The Path Forward” wherever you get your podcasts.

Get it all while supporting your community

12. Subscribe to support local journalism, and get the paper delivered to your door or inbox .