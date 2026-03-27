A note about your Dayton Daily News print delivery on Friday

We want to let you know that the Dayton Daily News print edition was not delivered on Friday due to an unexpected issue with our new production system. This disruption prevented us from printing and distributing the newspaper as scheduled, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Our team has been working around the clock to resolve the problem and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, your access to the news continues uninterrupted. As a subscriber, you can read the full Dayton Daily News ePaper — an exact digital replica of the print edition — anytime at epaper.daytondailynews.com. You’ll also find the latest breaking news and updates at daytondailynews.com.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience, your understanding, and your continued support of local journalism.