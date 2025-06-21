A ride on Goodyear Blimp: ‘Something I’ll cherish the rest of my life’

On Friday, the Goodyear Blimp flew over Troy Memorial Stadium — and I was in it.

The blimp arrived at WACO Air Museum in southern Troy on Friday ahead of its appearance at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this Saturday and Sunday.

Select people were offered flights throughout Friday, and the public was allowed to park at the museum and watch it land and take off.

Some media members were allowed to be on the aircraft during one of its 30-minute flights around Troy, and I was one of them.

Jake Jones was on a flight an hour before mine oriented me before my turn.

“It’s one those things, my whole life, you grow up seeing that,” Jones, who was able to be on a flight through working for Gem City Tire, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “It’s one of things that’s synonymous to Ohio. Goodyear is synonymous with America.

“… It’s more like being on a boat than it is being in the air. It’s pretty smooth at first, but there’s times where you’re dipping and it almost feels like you’re on the water. The views are just amazing. Every pilot I’ve talked to while here, it’s their dream job.”

Before our flight, my group was given a safety presentation and informed of protocols we had to follow, including being guided out to the landing area with Goodyear staff as the blimp came in.

The blimp is helium-filled and moves in the wind a bit, even when crews are holding it on the ground. To keep its weight load consistent, one or two passengers from the previous flight would disembark at a time, then one or two passengers for the next flight would get on.

The person who gave our safety presentation likened it to being a big balloon. If everyone got off at the same time, it would lift right back in the air.

After we all climbed aboard the six-step ladder into the gondola, we buckled into seats similar to commercial airliners, complete with a seat-back tray in front of us (and significantly more legroom). We had to stay in our seats as the blimp gained altitude, but we were soon allowed to get up, walk around, take photos and record video during the flight around Troy.

There are seats on each side of the gondola, as well as a couch-like seat in the back with windows wrapping around, which offers a 180-degree view. (There is a small bathroom near the rear, though we were encouraged to use facilities on the ground at WACO before the flight if needed.)

If you’ve never seen the blimp or didn’t notice on one of its countless TV appearances, the gondola is small. There were six passengers on each flight and two pilots. One pilot, Michael Dougherty, socialized with us during the flight while the other pilot, Jensen Kervern, controlled the blimp.

Dougherty is the chief pilot and operations manager for the Goodyear airship team. Goodyear is celebrating its 100th year for operating the blimp, and Dougherty said it’s a busy year for the team.

“We’re super excited to be here,” Dougherty said of participating in the Dayton Air Show. “It’s one of the more notable military air shows in the country. To be able to come down and participate in the static displays on the ground and participate in the aerial demonstrations, we’re super excited about it. It should be a lot of fun.”

Dougherty described the airship as part airplane, part helicopter and “a lot of boat.”

“It kind of meanders around on the air currents like a boat would float on the ocean,” Dougherty said.

It’s an apt comparison, and for someone who suffers with motion sickness, I was glad I remembered to take Dramamine before the flight. The movement made taking pictures and video a little difficult, but far from impossible.

There were two open windows in the gondola, one in the front and one in back, which allowed for airflow. It is not climate controlled, so the weather of the environment is the weather passengers deal with.

It was a big hot and humid Friday, but the sights erased any thoughts about the temperature.

We went to the west after taking off from WACO, then went north and circled around Troy. Kervern did two loops around Troy’s picturesque downtown area and Square, which is near the Great Miami River. Troy Memorial Stadium and Troy High School are directly north of the river, and we flew near both during the too loops.

Jones, who said he and his family will be at the Dayton Air Show weekend, said it one of the best events he’s experienced.

“Getting the chance to actually go up, when you’re at a sporting event and seeing it up there your whole life, it’s something I’ll cherish the rest of my life.”

I’ll cherish it as well — especially after imagining the Goodyear Blimp flying over Troy Memorial Stadium during games as a child and getting to fly in the blimp over that same stadium as an adult.