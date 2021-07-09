A ride to remember: Thunderbirds give Dayton police officer ‘hometown hero’ ride

The Thunderbirds were thoughtful enough to give Nabel “a little sack to throw up in,” but the officer said he didn’t need it.

“He said it happens a lot,” Nabel said with a smile. “I think he was just telling me that to make me feel better.”

“Officer Nabel did awesome,” Markzon said. “Ryan is a great guy. He’s very humble, very mild-mannered. But once you get him in a jet, he had an absolute blast — just smiles and laughter the whole time.”

Air Force Maj. Jason Markzon, advance pilot and narrator for the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Markzon, who is also the narrator for the Thunderbirds, said Nabel “absolutely crushed” a ride that employed some unforgiving maneuvers.

“We pulled 9 Gs,” the major said. “Went upside down, loops and everything. It was great. He crushed it. The guy is built for this.”

Nabel was one of the officers who responded to the mass shootings in the Oregon District in the early morning of Aug. 4, 2019, going on to receive the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor from President Donald Trump in September that year.

Nabel was sworn in as a Dayton officer April 8, 2016. Air Force public affairs personnel asked media during a press conference to confine their questions to Friday’s ride.

It is not known which officer shot and killed the Oregon District shooter, a 24-year-old Bellbrook man.

Police who regularly patrol the Oregon District on weekends were nearby when the shooting began that night. Within 20 seconds, officers were firing on the shooter, police later said.

Nabel is an Army veteran who served in Iraq with the First Calvary Division.

“It means a lot,” he said of Friday’s ride. “There were six of us. For me to be chosen out of the guys, I mean, a lifetime experience. It’s more than anything I could really imagine.”

That was an apparent reference to the six police officers who received the Medal of Valor.

The other five officers were Sgt. William C. Knight, Officer Brian Rolfes, Officer Jeremy Campbell, Officer Vincent Carter and Officer David Denlinger.

Nabel said he refrained from greasy food before the ride “as instructed” and worked until midnight Thursday night.

“I’ve been in all sorts of vehicles and things like that in the Army,” he added. “But I’ve never been in anything like that.”

Gates open at the Dayton International Airport for the air show at 9 am Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at area Kroger stores or at https://daytonairshow.com.

Spectators can expect a full slate of performers besides the Thunderbirds, including the Army Golden Knights parachute team, an Air Force C-17 demonstration, the AeroShell aerobatic team, a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demonstration and more.

The weather forecast for the show at this writing calls for a 40% chance of rain Saturday with a high of 76. The advice from Dr. Brandon Amburgey, the chief physician for the air show: Bring an umbrella. It should serve you well, rain or shine.

“No. 1, if you’re sitting on the lawn, you have shade,” he said. “It’s 15 degrees cooler in the shade as opposed to direct sunlight. No. 2, if it is going to rain, you have an umbrella, so it protects you both ways.”