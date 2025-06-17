A trio of regional auto dealerships have new ownership

Terms of the acquisition were not given. The deal was brokered by Chris Infantino, director of the Tim Lamb Group, which says it is the largest auto dealership acquisitions firm in North America.

The transaction closed earlier this month, and the stores were rebranded to Chesrown Chevrolet GMC, Chesrown Ford and Chesrown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, all of Sidney.

In an announcement, Germain Motor Co. said the stores were divested “to focus on expansion opportunities in other markets.” Columbus-based Germain said it will continue to operate dealerships in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and Montana.

Germain has Honda and Ford dealerships in Beavercreek.

This acquisition marks the first major expansion for Chesrown Automotive under Jim Gill, the companies said. Gill’s sons Ryan and Joseph will oversee operations across all three Sidney locations.

Chesrown Automotive operates in Delaware, Ohio.

“We are excited for the opportunity to own seven domestic brands in one market and we look forward to serving the Sidney community as well as Dayton’s northern communities,” Jim Gill said in a release.

The dealerships can be found at:

Chesrown Chevrolet GMC of Sidney, 2596 W. Michigan St.

2596 W. Michigan St. Chesrown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Sidney, 2594 W. Michigan St.

2594 W. Michigan St. Chesrown Ford of Sidney, 2343 W. Michigan St.

The Chevrolet-GMC and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stores are adjacent to each other in 16,000-square-foot buildings on a nearly nine-acre lot. Directly across the street, the Ford dealership spans 27,000 square feet on 11 acres.

Combined, the three dealerships occupy nearly 20 acres and feature more than 50 service bays.