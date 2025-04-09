‘A unifying experience’ - Tuesday declared Dayton Dragons Day

Dayton Dragons President Bob Murphy told Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday afternoon that he’s proud of the Dragons’ partnership with Montgomery County and its communities.

“When you come to a Dayton Dragons game, it’s a unifying experience,” he said. “This community comes together to cheer on a sick child fighting through an illness, a veteran who has made a major accomplishment, a nonprofit that is making a difference in the lives of people in the community. When we’re there, we’re all there as a family that is all in Dayton, Ohio.”

The Dayton Dragons held their first game in 2000. Because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted baseball games in the Dayton area and beyond in 2020, this year is their 25th season.

The Dayton Dragons have brought 13 million fans to Day Air Ballpark since their inception, according to the Montgomery County commission’s proclamation on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said the Dragons have played a key role in the region’s development.

“You have done a great job, helping put us on the map,” she said.