‘A win-win.’ Sinclair, Wright-Patt squadron team up for food truck instruction

Sinclair Community College culinary students interested learning how to run a food truck will have a chance to do so on busy Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The 88th Air Base Wing has partnered with Sinclair to offer culinary students a chance to learn the trade on different parts of a base that’s home to more than 30,000 civilian and military employees.

The five-year partnership begins this January with Sinclair students learning the skills needed for successful food truck operation, the base said on its web site this week.

Training outside the classroom will take place on base utilizing an 88th Force Support Squadron (FSS) food truck, Wright-Patt said. (The squadron is responsible for what’s called “MWR events and programs” — Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.)

”This partnership will expose students to hospitality and culinary operations while providing access to a food truck,” said Brandon Dixon, chief of the 88the FSS Community Services Flight. “Students will take the lead to develop their own culinary menu and work alongside Force Support Squadron staff to serve their menus at various base locations.”

Each class will include eight to 12 Sinclair Hospitality Management Program students, the base said.

Students will work with squadron staff to order supplies while also prepping, cooking and serving their food while the truck is in operation.

”Sinclair Community College is incredibly proud to partner with the 88th Force Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said Erika DeBorde, senior operations manager for Workforce Development at Sinclair. “This partnership enables us to integrate practical, real-world learning into our newly developed food truck program.

“It is definitely a win-win effort for both Wright-Patt and Sinclair,” he added.