Accused child predator wanted in Vermont could be in Ohio or Indiana

The Bennington Police Dept. sent a release Oct. 1, 2025 that says 48-year-old Allen Hill is wanted on felony charges of aggravated human trafficking and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. PHOTO BY BENNINGTON POLICE DEPT., VERMONT

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
3 minutes ago
A man Vermont authorities say is considered a child predator could be in Ohio or Indiana, according to the Bennington Police Dept. in Vermont.

The department sent a release Wednesday that says 48-year-old Allen Hill is wanted on felony charges of aggravated human trafficking and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The release from Bennington police says the human trafficking charge is connected to a child under the age of 18.

Investigators in Vermont have received information that Hill may have recently traveled from Springfield, Massachusetts and could now be in Ohio or Indiana, but police did not provide further details on where in the states he could be.

Hill could be using aliases to avoid being found, police said. Police said he could be going by Alex Hill or Alikz Hill, or another pseudonym.

He stands roughly 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair, with a receding hairline, a slim build and multiple tattoos.

He has two tattoos on his neck, one on the right side, and another on the back of his neck, police said. He also has tattoos on his chest, right arm, left hand, shoulder and wrist.

Anyone who may have information on Hill or his whereabouts can call the Bennington Police Dept. at 802-442-1030 or submit a tip anonymously online at benningtonvt.org.

