Additional officers to target unsafe driving on U.S. 35 today

Additional law enforcement officers will be on U.S. 35 today to crack down on unsafe driving.
A joint traffic enforcement detail will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 35 in Dayton, Montgomery and Greene counties.
Dayton police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are participating in the traffic detail.
The program aims to reduce fatal crashes and remove crime from the roads.
The traffic initiative also hopes to raise awareness and educate the public on traffic safety measures.
In Other News
1
Baker Benji’s is permanently closed; owner looks for someone to take...
2
Joby shares sink early on stock announcement
3
Three candidates to seek Butler Twp. trustee seats
4
Ohio cannabis businesses sue state over advertising, product guidance
5
Elections board members divided on proposed investigation into director
About the Author