Adult, 2 children taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in Clayton

An adult and two children were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Clayton Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:22 p.m. at the intersection of N. Main Street and Sweet Potato Ridge Road.
The adult was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, while the two children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the highway patrol said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
