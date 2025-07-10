AeCha Cafe brings bubble tea and community warmth to Tipp City: Now serving morning patrons

Breaking: Hospital chaplain detained by ICE was previously granted asylum, local organization says

A new, family-run bubble tea shop in Tipp City opens early in the morning during the week to serve milk and fruity teas, lemonade, matcha and coffee.

AeCha Cafe is located at 29 E. Main St. in between Bodega Market and Pathways Wealth Management.



Customers can customize their order by choosing the base, flavorings and toppings. For the milk tea, the cafe uses an assam (black) tea. The fruity tea starts with a jasmine (green) tea base.

Toppings include tapioca pearls with brown sugar that the owners’ mom, Rujira “Tim” Naorm, cooks every day, as well as strawberry, peach, blueberry or mango popping boba. Rainbow fruity, coconut or strawberry jelly pudding is available too.

Siriporn “Aoy” Atkins, who owns the cafe with her sister, Warassata “Eve” Rodriguez, said kids have loved the lemonade and everyone else has been enjoying anything and everything strawberry.

She recommends customers try the milk tea with options such as black, caramel, coconut, green, lychee, mango, passion fruit, peach, strawberry, taro or Thai.



Her favorite item on the menu is the strawberry matcha latte.

Some unique offerings on the cafe’s coffee menu include the strawberry espresso and lemon Americano.

“I grew up in Thailand, so it’s like black coffee is boring,” Atkins said. “I try to get more flavor, get more refreshing.”

Atkins is originally from Bangkok, Thailand. She and her sister first came to the United States through a student exchange program.

Rodriguez previously worked as a restaurant manager in Las Vegas for over 10 years. When she moved to Tipp City about five years ago, the sisters starting thinking about opening their own spot.



“I love Tipp City,” said Atkins, who has lived in the community for 13 years. “It’s like a small town community and the people (are) just so nice.”

They decided to open a cafe because they noticed Tipp City was missing a place for kids and teenagers to hangout. The downtown area also didn’t have a bubble tea shop.

Atkins was originally thinking the cafe would be a hobby, but since opening in June, they’ve been busy. She currently works full-time as a component repair analyst for PSA Airlines.

Her favorite part of owning the cafe has been interacting with their customers and receiving feedback.

“I feel like a lot of people (are) more open and they want to try something new,” Atkins said.

Her family strives to create a welcoming and cozy environment where their customers feel at home.

AeCha Cafe is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the cafe’s Facebook or Instagram (@aecha.cafe) pages.

