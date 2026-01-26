AES Foundation awards over $1.5M to local nonprofits

“We recognize the challenges in our communities, which call for innovative solutions and immediate support,” said AES Ohio Foundation board chair Brian Hylander. “That is why we can align with our partners to remove barriers to opportunity, improve access to education and health care, and enrich our cultural landscape.”

The AES Ohio Foundation Power Grant recipients are:

Dayton Society of Natural History, $150,000

Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, $125,000

Dayton Performing Art Alliance, $110,000

Dayton Art Institute, $75,000

Dayton Children’s Hospital, $75,000

Greater Dayton Public Television, ThinkTV, $60,000

American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter, $50,000

Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, $50,000

Ronald McDonald House Charites Dayton, $50,000

Forty-five organizations are being awarded Community Impact Grants, the AES Foundation said.

Among these, 14 groups have never before gotten a grant from the AES Foundation. These grants will support initiatives focused on employment preparedness and advocacy against eviction.

The recipients include:

4 Paws for Ability

Air Camp

Catholic Social Services

Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiatives

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Habitat for Humanity

Junior Achievement of Oki Partners

Little Miami Watershed Network

Miami Valley Hospital Foundation

New Life Furniture

OH Taste, 6888 Kitchen Incubator

Omega Community Development Corporation

United Rehabilitation Services

Victory Project

Since 1985, the AES Ohio Foundation has awarded more than $48 million in grants to local non-profit organizations, the organization said. The Foundation ensures all grant funding stays within AES’s 24-county service area.