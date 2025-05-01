AES Ohio auction results points to higher electric prices

That means the price of electricity for AES Ohio customers from June 2025 to May 2026 will rise 0.625 cents per kWh (kilowatt house).

All other factors being equal, a .625 cent increase at 811 kWh of power usage would mean a $5.06 increase in an AES Ohio customer’s monthly bill.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, the average Ohio household consumer used 811 kWh per month in 2023, the latest information available.

This auction happened Tuesday.

The auction results are relevant to customers who don’t participate in local government aggregation groups or who enroll directly with suppliers other than AES Ohio (the former Dayton Power & Light).

About 30% of AES Ohio customers take AES Ohio’s energy supply.

Readers may recall that the auction had been delayed from earlier in April until this week.

Wholesale standard electric service auctions, typically held in November and April, determine the generation price of electricity.

“Generation” or “energy supply” covers the first stage in delivering electricity. It’s one of three parts of an electric bill —generation, transmission and distribution.

Auctions set the standard service offer for the generation component of the bill.

The auction delay allowed participating bidders to get additional load data from the utility, becoming better informed during the auction process, the PUCO said earlier this month.

AEP Ohio and FirstEnergy utilities’ wholesale prices are rising a little more than two cents per kWh, Schilling said.

A spokeswoman for AES Ohio said Thursday her company will not have a final rate until May 12.

Some market observers have been concerned that prices are trending up.

“The rising costs of electricity in Ohio are the result of a perfect storm — the globalization of our domestic energy markets, aging infrastructure, rising demand, volatile weather, all coming to a head at the same time and, unfortunately, those higher costs are passed on to us as electric consumers,” said Maha Kashani, senior sales manager at Dublin, Ohio-based retail energy supplier IGS Energy.