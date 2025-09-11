AES Ohio opens door to new ‘Gift of Power’ financial aid applications

That means residents may apply for emergency funds from now until Oct. 14. Normally, applications are accepted from late January until mid-April, as a winter relief measure.

Customers experiencing past due balances or difficulty paying their bill are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling (937) 528-5120 to apply for assistance.

Applicants will receive a pledge of financial help for either their entire bill or they will be “bridged” to a payment plan, a company representative said.

“At AES Ohio we take pride in supporting our customers,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “The Gift of Power fund allows us to quickly help families facing tough choices.”

The program offers immediate relief through a one-time pledge for customers who do not qualify for Ohio Energy Assistance programs.

“This extension is designed to assist additional customers in reducing their balances, establishing flexible payment plans, and accessing bill management resources,” AES Ohio said in a statement. “The Gift of Power delivers timely support to stabilize households and ease stress during challenging times.”