AES Ohio opens door to new ‘Gift of Power’ financial aid applications

The lobby of AES Ohio's MacGregor Park headquarters, before a ribbon cutting in 2021 of the company's $20 million "smart operations center." THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

16 minutes ago
Dayton electric utility AES Ohio is accepting new applications for help under its “Gift of Power” program.

Administered by the Salvation Army, the plan aims to provide emergency financial relief to customers facing past due balances and rising energy costs.

That means residents may apply for emergency funds from now until Oct. 14. Normally, applications are accepted from late January until mid-April, as a winter relief measure.

Customers experiencing past due balances or difficulty paying their bill are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling (937) 528-5120 to apply for assistance.

Applicants will receive a pledge of financial help for either their entire bill or they will be “bridged” to a payment plan, a company representative said.

“At AES Ohio we take pride in supporting our customers,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “The Gift of Power fund allows us to quickly help families facing tough choices.”

The program offers immediate relief through a one-time pledge for customers who do not qualify for Ohio Energy Assistance programs.

“This extension is designed to assist additional customers in reducing their balances, establishing flexible payment plans, and accessing bill management resources,” AES Ohio said in a statement. “The Gift of Power delivers timely support to stabilize households and ease stress during challenging times.”

Learn more about the Gift of Power at aes-ohio.com/gift-power.

