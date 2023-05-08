AES Ohio settlement with Dayton could mean millions for low-income residents

AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, has applied for a new electric security plan through the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

The company provides service to more than 525,000 customers across 24 counties in west central Ohio.

The electric security plan would add additional costs and increase electric rates on the utility company’s customers, says the city of Dayton and the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.

AES proposes five new charges (also called riders) on consumers’ bills that will lead to higher energy costs, the counsel says.

The proposed settlement would have an initial impact of reducing costs by $1.37 per month for the average AES Ohio residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, according to the company.

But rates will increase in the second year of the electric security plan by 31 cents a month for a resident using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, and they would jump up by about $2.19 a month in the third, at current market rates, the company previously said.

PUCO last year also authorized an annual revenue increase of $75.6 million for AES Ohio, which will take effect once its electric security plan is approved, officials said.

But AES Ohio has agreed to provide $2.7 million annually for a low-income assistance program during the three-year electric security plan, said Maloney.

AES Ohio’s settlement says it will provide this funding to the three municipalities in the company’s service area that have the highest per capita poverty rates.

The funding could be used to help with paying utility bills, reconnection fees, weatherization support, service deposits and other types of assistance.

Dayton is not guaranteed not receive funding but it is likely to be a recipient since it is the largest low-income city in the service area, Maloney said.

The city could receive around $2 million in annual funding, she said.

The proposed settlement also would remove about $800,000 in annual fees Dayton would otherwise be charged for its facilities accounts, the city said.

The settlement also contains a provision that potentially could save Dayton $100,000 to $150,000 annually in transmission costs, the city said.

Under the agreement, AES Ohio also committed to providing assistance to help with a solar project planned for the Valleycrest landfill site.

Asked for comment, an AES Ohio spokesperson only said the proposed electric security plan settlement is subject to approval from PUCO.

The matter is still pending before the PUCO commission and an evidentiary hearing took place last week, said Matt Schilling, director of public affairs with PUCO.

The settlement serves as a recommendation to the 5-member commission, which can choose to accept, reject or modify the settlement based on the evidence in the case, Schilling said.

The Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel has asked PUCO to reject the settlement and order lower rates for consumers.

“AES, the PUCO’s staff and others signed a settlement for a so-called ‘electric security plan’ to again increase Dayton-area consumers’ electric rates,” said J.P. Blackwood, spokesperson for Ohio consumers’ counsel Bruce Weston. “With inflation and the aftermath of high energy prices and the pandemic, this is not the time for higher electric charges to consumers.”

If approved by PUCO, the settlement’s rate increase would be a “double-whammy” for AES customers since the $75.6 million rate increase that was authorized last year also will take effect when the electric security plan is approved, Blackwood said.

AES Ohio serves many consumers across many counties and evidently Dayton might get benefits that other local governments in the company’s service area will not receive, according to opponents of the settlement.

The settlement (often called a stipulation) was reached with the city and a variety of other organizations.

This included the Ohio Manufacturer’s Association Energy Group, the Ohio Energy Leadership Council, the Kroger company, the Ohio Hospital Association, Walmart, Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy, Interstate Gas Supply and the University of Dayton.