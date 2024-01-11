AES Ohio shares tips on preparing for frigid temps, winter weather this weekend

With freezing temperatures, strong winds and single-digit wind chills expected this weekend, AES Ohio is sharing ways the Miami Valley can prepare for winter weather.
Winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected to move into the region Friday night and Saturday before colder bringing sub-zero wind chills early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
While AES Ohio staff are preparing to respond to any power outages, the company encouraged residents to create emergency kits and safety plans, especially if they rely on electrically-powered medical equipment.
Before severe weather hits, AES Ohio recommended:
- Have an emergency kit available. Kits should have an emergency radio, mobile device chargers, flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities.
- Form an emergency plan that addresses any medical needs or medications for family and people in your household. Call the local emergency management office to make necessary arrangements.
If the power goes out, you should:
- Report the outage immediately. Outages and downed power lines can be reported at aes-ohio.com/outages and by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).
- Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave one light on to know when power is restored.
- Keep the freezer and refrigerator door closed. Food can stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a full freezer if the door stays closed. A half-full freezer can keep food frozen for 24 hours.
- Open blinds during the day, but cover windows with blinds or drapes at night. Gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace. Make sure there is proper ventilation and plenty of distance from your home or work if using portable generators.
- If indoor temperatures drop below 55 degrees, let your faucets drip so pipes won’t freeze.
AES Ohio also asked people stay patient if they lose power. Utility companies have plans to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
