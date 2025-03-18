AES Ohio spokeswoman: ‘No risk’ to downtown Dayton power after debris collapse

Kabel said power transformers located between Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St., and the building whose facade partially collapsed at 34 N. Main are not endangered.

But an email from a city of Dayton nuisance abatement specialist warned of danger to electrical equipment downtown after the collapse of building debris just north of the intersection of Second and Main streets Saturday.

“As you know, this is a very complex issue,” said an email to a downtown executive from Ken Jackson, a nuisance abatement specialist for Dayton. “Not only do I need to protect your building, but the (three) electrical primaries and transformers for most of downtown are in danger due to collapse. We are working on a plan to remediate the situation as quickly as possible.”

But Kabel on Tuesday insisted that wasn’t the case.

“We are working with and coordinating with the city,” she said. “And they’re aware of it.”

“Those are not a critical part of that underground infrastructure. There’s not any emergent situation in which there’s going to a major outage to downtown at all,” Kabel also said.

A spokeswoman for the city of Dayton Tuesday said she was waiting on updates.

The last statement from the city on the situation, on Monday, said personnel from the city of Dayton remained on the scene. A sidewalk in front of the property remained closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Monday.