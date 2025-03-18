AES Ohio spokeswoman: ‘No risk’ to downtown Dayton power after debris collapse

Breaking: Dayton voters face May runoff for city commission; mayor race set for November

A view of the building formerly occupied by Key Bank at 34 N. Main St., which neighbors Stratacache Tower on Main Street. Part of the building's upper facade collapsed on Saturday afternoon, causing damage of Stratacache Tower. The Dayton Fire Department blocked off Main Street and also blocked off an alley between North Jefferson Street and Main Street. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A spokeswoman for Dayton electric utility AES Ohio said Tuesday there is no risk to continued downtown power after debris fell from a centrally located building during high winds this past weekend.

“The transformers that are in that vault, they are not at risk of any major outage at all,” said Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications at AES Ohio. “There’s no risk, since they are not critical to the underground (power supply) network.”

Kabel said power transformers located between Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St., and the building whose facade partially collapsed at 34 N. Main are not endangered.

A photo, provided by Stratacache, of damage to a building at 34 N. Main St. during a wind storm on March 15, 2025. Contributed.

But an email from a city of Dayton nuisance abatement specialist warned of danger to electrical equipment downtown after the collapse of building debris just north of the intersection of Second and Main streets Saturday.

“As you know, this is a very complex issue,” said an email to a downtown executive from Ken Jackson, a nuisance abatement specialist for Dayton. “Not only do I need to protect your building, but the (three) electrical primaries and transformers for most of downtown are in danger due to collapse. We are working on a plan to remediate the situation as quickly as possible.”

But Kabel on Tuesday insisted that wasn’t the case.

“We are working with and coordinating with the city,” she said. “And they’re aware of it.”

“Those are not a critical part of that underground infrastructure. There’s not any emergent situation in which there’s going to a major outage to downtown at all,” Kabel also said.

A spokeswoman for the city of Dayton Tuesday said she was waiting on updates.

The last statement from the city on the situation, on Monday, said personnel from the city of Dayton remained on the scene. A sidewalk in front of the property remained closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Monday.

