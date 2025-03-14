AES Ohio tells customers it is working to resolve payment ‘issues’

‘Several dozen’ AES Ohio customers have complained to regulators so far this year
One example of the proposed AES Ohio bill format approved Wednesday by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. THOAMS GNAU/STAFF

One example of the proposed AES Ohio bill format approved Wednesday by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. THOAMS GNAU/STAFF
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Dayton electric utility AES Ohio adopted a new customer billing system last May, and the transition hasn’t been smooth for everyone.

Dayton resident Matt Johnson said he has paid $300 twice toward his balance, and AES Ohio continues to send him non-payment notice emails.

“It’s a nightmare,” he said.

ExploreConsumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for failing to keep the lights on

A message on a recent bill from AES Ohio to Johnson that he shared with the Dayton Daily News says in part: “We are aware of a delay with some payments appearing on the payment history page. We’re committed to resolving this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A spokeswoman said the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), which governs state utilities, is aware of the issues.

High voltage Ohio AES power lines on Carillon Boulevard in Dayton. FILE

icon to expand image

“The PUCO has heard from several dozen AES Ohio customers related to billing issues so far in 2025,” said Brittany Waugaman, a communication specialist with the PUCO. “AES has identified these different billing issues as being the result of the transfer to the new billing system. PUCO staff is aware of these anomalies for some AES Ohio customers and is actively investigating.”

Ohio regulations require electric distribution utilities to provide accurate billing, Waugaman said. She said the PUCO is also checking to ensure that customers’ bills are corrected if inaccuracies happened.

“If there is a delay in billing, AES will offer payment arrangements,” she added. “AES is also not charging late payment fees or disconnecting those impacted by any billing issues.”

“We are in lockstep with the PUCO, telling them we’ve had a billing upgrade,” said Mary Ann Kabel, a spokeswoman for AES Ohio. “They are well aware.”

Kabel asked for information regarding Johnson’s situation and said she will investigate. She said a limited number of customers have experienced issues.

The company has some 527,000 customers in a 24-county area of West Central Ohio.

Any customer going through billing issues should contact AES Ohio first to resolve the issue, Waugaman said.

They can also contact the PUCO.

AES Ohio (once known as Dayton Power & Light) has called the billing system the “AES Customer Ecosystem” or “ACE.”

“Upon its implementation, ACE will constitute a comprehensive billing, customer information, and data and operations management system,” the electric company said in a June filing with the PUCO last year.

There were problems when the system was introduced in Indiana, according to news sources there.

Nearly 62,000 AES Indiana customers experienced problems after the new billing system went live in November 2023, the Mirror Indy news site reported at the time. For some customers in that service area, AES withdrew a monthly payment multiple times, the site reported.

In Other News
1
Teaching math, growing test scores: New Lebanon schools praise teacher...
2
Troy gets details on $10M streetscape update near Public Square
3
Centerville set to ban medical marijuana, adult-use cannabis businesses
4
Smales Pretzels, a delicious five-generation family business with many...
5
Ohio bill would boost teaching requirements for low-performing students

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.