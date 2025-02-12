AES Ohio warns: Expect higher electric bills

Explore Key WPAFB missions striving to find desks for returning workers

According to PJM Interconnection, which oversees electric grid operations in several Midwestern states, including Ohio, cold conditions reached a “crescendo” Jan. 22 with a new PJM record for hourly winter electricity demand or load.

The record reached was about 143,714 MW or megawatts between 8 and 9 a.m., according to preliminary data, PJM said recently.

A megawatt is one million watts.

A spokesman for PJM said that was a record for winter power demand. “Our highest demand is generally in the summer,” said the spokesman, Jeffrey Shields.

“Winter utility bills are often higher because it takes more energy to heat your home to the temperature you set, even though you have not changed your thermostat setting,” AES Ohio said in a statement Wednesday.

Tonight and tomorrow will make 6 days running with lows in the single digits (some below zero). Come Saturday night, lows will be comparatively mild in the mid 20s for our area. pic.twitter.com/SHGiWmXrka — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 23, 2025

January 2025 in the continental United States was 0.89 degrees Fahrenheit colder than the 20th century January average, the coldest January in 37 years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found.

“Temperatures averaged below normal from coast-to-coast during the month, but periodic intrusions of Arctic air were most prevalent into the central and eastern U.S,” Climate.gov said Feb. 3.

The Dayton utility’s advice: Set your thermostat back.

“70 degrees is a good threshold for when you are home, and lower when you are away or sleeping,” AES said.

More tips: Setting your thermostat higher won’t heat your home faster.

Also, don’t block heating airflow. open curtains and blinds during sunny days and close them at night to keep cold air out.

“Ohio experienced the coldest January in the past decade, which led to higher heating bills due to extended subzero temperatures,” a spokeswoman for the utility said. “AES Ohio is urging customers to prepare for higher bills as more winter weather is heading into our service territory this week, bringing along extreme cold temperatures and the possibility of snow and ice.”

Wednesday’s forecast: A high near 40 with a chance of a wintry mix, with rain and patchy fog likely. Expect a low Thursday morning near 30, with cloudy conditions expected Thursday. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-30s.

For more winter tips, visit aes-ohio.com/cold-weather-tips