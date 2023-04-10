AFRL unveils new contract awards under $400M research effort

The Department of Defense announced several of the awards in recent days. For example, Raytheon Technologies Corp. and the Boeing Co. were awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development work in the effort.

“This contract has multiple awardees to be awarded at different dates,” the DOD said. “The primary objective of the program is to conduct research toward the development, demonstration, integration and transition of new aerospace vehicle technologies, designs and integrated systems that will provide advanced capabilities to the Department of the Air Force,” the department said.