‘After Dark’ series continues at Air Force Museum Saturday

Retired Air Force colonels and NASA astronauts Fred Gregory and Mark Brown will be on hand to talk about the Space Shuttle crew compartment trainer and describe their experiences in space, the foundation said.

“Rarely seen artifacts from the museum’s collection will be on display highlighting the Air Force’s support of the space program, including an original Apollo 14 test suit,” the foundation said. “The historic satellite-catching Fairchild C-119J Flying Boxcar will be open for tours, and the Mach 6.7 North American X-15A-2 and the Bell X-1B rocket-powered experimental airplane will be open for viewing.”