‘After Dark’ series continues at Air Force Museum Saturday

The Air Force Museum Foundation Inc. continues the 2023 “After Dark” series of events Saturday with Space & Spirits at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this adults-only (21+) event, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling (937) 256.4629 or (937) 751.1550, emailing events@afmuseum.com or by stopping by the ticket booth in the atrium at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Retired Air Force colonels and NASA astronauts Fred Gregory and Mark Brown will be on hand to talk about the Space Shuttle crew compartment trainer and describe their experiences in space, the foundation said.
“Rarely seen artifacts from the museum’s collection will be on display highlighting the Air Force’s support of the space program, including an original Apollo 14 test suit,” the foundation said. “The historic satellite-catching Fairchild C-119J Flying Boxcar will be open for tours, and the Mach 6.7 North American X-15A-2 and the Bell X-1B rocket-powered experimental airplane will be open for viewing.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite space hero/heroine, and have their photo taken with a flying saucer (the Avro Canada VZ-9AV Avrocar), or with the Imperial Stormtrooper re-enactors of the Ohio Garrison of the 501st.
