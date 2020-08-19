Agile Patriot professional development opportunity set for Nov. 2-6

“Our goal with this event is to equip our frontline supervisors as well as future emerging leaders with the resources and knowledge they need to be effective leaders and good followers, while emphasizing the importance of building and cultivating diverse, inclusive and cohesive teams,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief. “The need to better develop leaders was one of the key findings in our AFMC We Need study; this event aims to help address this finding as we continue to build the strong Airmen and leaders we need for AFMC to continue to be successful for the future.”

The target audience for this training include AFMC enlisted Airmen at the ranks of staff through technical sergeant; officers from the rank of first lieutenant through captain; and civilian Airmen between the ranks of GS 9-11 and the wage-grade/AcqDemo pay scale equivalents. An official invite for the event will be sent by email to all eligible AFMC Airmen.