‘Aging in place’: Englewood aims to support seniors in new strategic plan

The four categories include aging in place, heart of the city, future generations and living choices.

These areas of focus were determined through a survey conducted by the city, which received nearly 900 responses from residents, according to Englewood Director of Development Bill Singer.

“The strategic plan has been a process that has evolved over the past 18 months. City staff has worked with council, residents volunteering their time as steering committee members and the consulting firm McBride Dale Clarion, to identify the areas of focus,” Singer said.

The city of Englewood has approximately 3,100 residents over the age of 65, officials estimate, which is approximately 23% of its overall population.

“The aging population should be able to age in place safely, proudly and with dignity,” the strategic plan says. “Englewood should plan for and meet the needs of its aging population by ensuring that services are provided and appropriate housing is available.”

The plan includes three specific strategies to achieve these goals, beginning with an assessment of where support for seniors is currently lacking. This would involve surveys completed by senior residents.

Factors like housing, social support, health care, transportation and accessibility in public spaces are some of the top considerations.

“The findings of this assessment would lay the foundation for future targeted action by the city,” plan documents say.

A supporting strategy outlined in the plan is to engage local organizations that have the capacity to support the aging population.

Organizations like We Are Northmont, Community Table and Northmont FISH may be able to offer direct resources toward projects and services for seniors.

The plan also calls on the city to explore options to promote awareness of current or future age-friendly policies using various forms of written and digital media.

The full strategic plan can be found on the city’s website, at www.englewood.oh.us.