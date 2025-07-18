‘Aging in place’: Englewood aims to support seniors in new strategic plan

Around 3,100 Englewood residents, around 23% of overall population, are over age of 65, officials estimate.
City of Englewood. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

City of Englewood. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

To better meet the needs of its aging population, the city of Englewood has developed a set of initiatives and goals as part of ongoing strategic planning.

In its most recent strategic plan, a document which outlines the city’s goals and the actions needed to achieve them, four areas of growth are highlighted.

The four categories include aging in place, heart of the city, future generations and living choices.

These areas of focus were determined through a survey conducted by the city, which received nearly 900 responses from residents, according to Englewood Director of Development Bill Singer.

“The strategic plan has been a process that has evolved over the past 18 months. City staff has worked with council, residents volunteering their time as steering committee members and the consulting firm McBride Dale Clarion, to identify the areas of focus,” Singer said.

ExploreDeviled egg ‘flights’, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor, will be available at the Ohio State Fair

The city of Englewood has approximately 3,100 residents over the age of 65, officials estimate, which is approximately 23% of its overall population.

“The aging population should be able to age in place safely, proudly and with dignity,” the strategic plan says. “Englewood should plan for and meet the needs of its aging population by ensuring that services are provided and appropriate housing is available.”

The plan includes three specific strategies to achieve these goals, beginning with an assessment of where support for seniors is currently lacking. This would involve surveys completed by senior residents.

Factors like housing, social support, health care, transportation and accessibility in public spaces are some of the top considerations.

“The findings of this assessment would lay the foundation for future targeted action by the city,” plan documents say.

A supporting strategy outlined in the plan is to engage local organizations that have the capacity to support the aging population.

Organizations like We Are Northmont, Community Table and Northmont FISH may be able to offer direct resources toward projects and services for seniors.

The plan also calls on the city to explore options to promote awareness of current or future age-friendly policies using various forms of written and digital media.

The full strategic plan can be found on the city’s website, at www.englewood.oh.us.

ExploreDefense contractor readies new Moraine headquarters amid growing projects

In Other News
1
Clothes That Work moving to new location in Kettering after 27 years
2
Fairborn plan eyes connecting city parks to regional bike paths
3
Demo, water main projects to combat blight in Trotwood
4
Samantha Ritchie’s disappearance - and her mother’s later murder...
5
NPR, SNAP and WPAFB: How federal changes are impacting southwest Ohio...

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.