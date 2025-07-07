Agnes restaurant on Wayne Avenue to partially open Tuesday

Orders can be placed in-person, online or via phone for pickup at 263 Wayne Ave., next to Luna Gifts & Botanicals.

This part of the restaurant is planned to feature Caribbean dry goods. Estremera said these items have been ordered and should be coming in this week.

Agnes had been looking for a bigger space for about six to eight months, prior to deciding to move to 613 E. Fifth St., in the former location of Corner Kitchen.

“We wanted to bring an experience to eating,” Estremera said.

Customers will still be able to grab their favorite foods such as oxtails, lamb burgers, lamb bowls, jerk chicken bowls, cheesesteak fries and brown sugar lemonades.

New items will include lamb chops, escovitch fish, pineapple bowls, turkey legs, curry carrots and at least two more vegetables such as broccoli or corn on the cob.

Estremera hopes to open the sit-down part of the restaurant around July 15. They are currently waiting for their new POS system to arrive.

In the meantime, customers are welcome to enjoy their food on the outdoor patio.

The bodega-style restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Agnes plans to stay open until 9 or 10 p.m. during the week and 1 or 2 a.m. on the weekends when they are able to operate the sit-down part of the restaurant.

Agnes is named after the owners’ mother, Mary Agnes Gibbs Estremera. She was born in Grenada, West Indies, and spent her early years in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the late-60s, she moved to Puerto Rico and by the mid-70s, she settled in Brooklyn, N.Y. with her husband and eight kids.

“Known for her incredible cooking, Mrs. Agnes started selling dinners and baked goods to earn extra money. Her delicious food gained fame throughout the Brooklyn Bed Stuy community, attracting both locals and celebrities,” the restaurant’s website states.

In 2002, she opened Agnes Caribbean Kitchen across from Central State University’s campus. That restaurant operated for four years.

The brothers decided to honor her legacy and keep her dream alive by reopening as Agnes All Natural Grill in 2011 on North Keowee Street.

Since then, they’ve operated in different spots throughout downtown Dayton, as a food truck and inside the Dayton Mall food court. For the last four years, the restaurant has been at the Wympee building on East Third Street.

“A lot of people travel to the Caribbean and they can’t get back, but they can come to Agnes and get that same experience they had,” Estremera said.

For more information, visit eatagnes.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@eatagnes).