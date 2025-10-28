Air cargo company plans new Wilmington investment, training

48 new jobs planned at Wilmington Air Park
Wilmington Air Park, from above. Contributed

By
49 minutes ago
A subsidiary of Wilmington’s Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, will create 48 maintenance and engineering services jobs while retaining 653 Ohio jobs, the company said Monday.

The announcement came on the same day the Ohio Department of Development Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.338%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for an expansion at the Wilmington Air Park, home to ATSG, with the relocation of maintenance work from the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, driven by what the state said was demand from large customers.

“We’re growing the skilled aviation workforce for both Ohio and the broader industry,” Mike Berger, chief executive of ATSG, said in an announcement. “Our partnership with JobsOhio has enabled expansion at the Wilmington Air Park.”

The new hiring will generate more than $3.5 million in new annual payroll, the state said.

To train new workers, ATSG will work with Great Oaks Career Campuses for a Federal Aviation Administration-approved 12-month airframe and powerplant certification program.

The goal is to train 75 licensed aviation maintenance technicians each year, with training taking place at Wilmington Air Park.

“We’re developing the next generation of licensed technicians to support the continued growth of our maintenance and airline operations,” Berger said.

JobsOhio, the state’s private development arm, also plans to assist the project. Details on that assistance will be made public after a final agreement is executed, a statement from JobsOhio said.

“ATSG is not just a tenant of the Wilmington Air Park. They’re longstanding partners whose success and resilience has been instrumental in establishing this facility as a premier aviation hub. We’re proud to support their expansion within Clinton County”, said T. Alex Beres, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority.

