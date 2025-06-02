Air Force Academy cadet candidate dies in Texas lake hit-and-run; 2 in custody

Moore’s kayak was struck by a high-speed personal watercraft carrying two women, according to a release Wednesday from the Texas Parks and Wildlife department that credits the Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for the arrests.

When the watercraft reached the shore of Grapevine Park, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo, both 21, fled the scene in a car, hitting two other vehicles in the process, according to the release.

The pair were arrested Tuesday after officials received more than 900 public tips, Texas Game Warden Capt. Joseph Quintero said in the release.

Gonzalez is charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, the release said. Perozo is charged with collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors.

The pair are “aliens present without admission or parole,” according to the release, and are in removal proceedings.

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend — Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met,” Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, academy superintendent, said in the school’s Facebook post.

“Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team,” he said. “Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family.”