Air Force charity revises aid offerings to cover broader range of financial needs

The other new ones are adoption fees, overseas car rental, basic furniture for new households, child car seat and booster seat stipends, essential home repairs and vehicle shipment costs during assignment moves.

The expanded support reflects current needs and was made in response to feedback from families and front-line support agencies, the organization said.

“We’re evolving to meet the real-life challenges our members face so they can stay focused on the mission,” the society’s chief of staff, retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, said in a statement.

The organization did not say why the various categories were added. But a Rand Corp. study in 2024 found that many service members avoid needed mental health treatment through military providers out of fear it would harm their careers.

The cost of seeking more confidential care off base also can be a barrier, according to the study.

Domestic violence relocation support is intended to help service members and their spouses leave abusive partners by providing them with immediate funds. The Army Emergency Relief Fund began offering a similar assistance program in November.

Survivors of abuse cited financial dependence on their abuser as the most common barrier to reporting, a 2021 audit by the Government Accountability Office found.

They also listed transitional compensation as the most needed resource that was unavailable to them at their installation.

Other changes by the agency include merging all assistance requests into one simplified application, whether the person requesting aid qualifies for a no-interest loan or a grant.

Created in 1942, the society is considered the official charity of the Air Force and Space Force. It provides financial help so applicants can pay for such things as medical bills, car repairs, funeral expenses or veterinary care.

Active-duty Air Force and Space Force personnel, Air Force guardsmen and reservists as well as retirees, surviving spouses and family members are eligible for agency assistance, as are the dependents of personnel who died on active duty or while retired.