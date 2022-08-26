Air Force Marathon needs 1,000+ volunteers as race nears

As the in-person race nears on Sept. 17, the Air Force Marathon is calling for more volunteers.
More than 1,000 volunteers are still needed, the marathon said Friday, as registration of volunteers is just 35% filled.
The sign-up period ends Wednesday.
“As we come back to being in-person this year, we are so excited to welcome all the mighty volunteers it takes to put on our event successfully,” Air Force Marathon Director Rachael Ferguson said in the marathon’s statement. “We literally could not have the amazing race experience without all the individuals who give up their time to help make it happen.”
Volunteers are needed for an array of areas and events over two days Sept. 15 to 17, including the Health & Fitness Expo, the 5K run, the finish line area and festival, bike escorts, amateur radio operators, green team, hydration stations and course entertainment.
All volunteer roles are open to the public and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base access is not required.
Those who want to volunteer with 10 or more people can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil.
All volunteers receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the Expo and on race day, and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene.”
Volunteer shifts vary, but most commitments are four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.
Individual volunteers must be 16 or older. Children under age 16 can only volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.
