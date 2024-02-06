Air Force Marathon: Today is last day for cheaper entry fees to annual race

Active duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets are offered a $10 discount for the in-person full or half marathon, relay, and “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge” series and $5 off the 10K or 5K.

Virtual race options are available for participants who wish to join in from afar for the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K events. Prices will increase from $50 to $55.

The Air Force Marathon will be held Sept. 21 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Competitors can pick up their bibs and race packets Sept. 19-20 at the Health & Fitness Expo. The gourmet pasta dinner, 5K and Tailwind Trot are scheduled for Sept 20.

For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.