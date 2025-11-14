Air Force Museum reopens today after government shutdown ends

People can visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil to learn more about upcoming events.

The Valkyrie Cafe is expected to resume hours on Saturday.

The Air Force Museum Foundation is reopening guest amenities during regular hours, including the museum store, theatre, photogenics and simulators.

The Launchpad Shop ‘n’ Snack will reopen with limited snacks and beverages. For information about the foundation, visit www.AirForceMuseumFoundation.org.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame will also resume hours today. Visit www.nationalaviation.org for details regarding their schedule.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority Route X6 express service will continue service to the Air Force Museum today. Check www.iriderta.org for route information.