Air Force Museum reopens today after government shutdown ends

After Dark: Bombers & Brews happened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Hosted by the Air Force Museum Foundation, the ticketed after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, caricature artist, cash bar, live music by 5 and beer samples from Fifth Street Brewpub, Heavier Than Air Brewing Co. and Warped Wing Brewing Company. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the Memphis Belle (look-in), EC-121D Constellation (open aircraft), Boeing B-1B Lancer (open aircraft) and the Convair B-58 Hustler (look-in). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

1 hour ago
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will open to the public at 9 a.m., resuming normal hours following the government shutdown ending.

Regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All galleries and exhibits, including the outdoor Memorial Park and Air Park, will be open.

People can visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil to learn more about upcoming events.

The Valkyrie Cafe is expected to resume hours on Saturday.

The Air Force Museum Foundation is reopening guest amenities during regular hours, including the museum store, theatre, photogenics and simulators.

The Launchpad Shop ‘n’ Snack will reopen with limited snacks and beverages. For information about the foundation, visit www.AirForceMuseumFoundation.org.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame will also resume hours today. Visit www.nationalaviation.org for details regarding their schedule.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority Route X6 express service will continue service to the Air Force Museum today. Check www.iriderta.org for route information.

