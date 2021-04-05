Air Force report: Airmen in fatal Kuwaiti accident were not wearing helmets, seatbelts

AFMC is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The incident took place when three Airmen defenders from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron were approaching the end of a 12-hour patrol in a defensive zone outside the fenced perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base, the primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility, according to AFMC’s account of the incident.

The three Airmen were traveling aboard the M-ATV on a hard-packed sand and rock road when the driver felt the vehicle pull to the right, as the right wheels appeared to be getting stuck in the sand, the command said. While compensating, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over coming to rest on its side, the command said.

“Phan was ejected from his rear left seat behind the driver and sustained immediate fatal injuries,” AFMC said. “The M-ATV driver and the truck commander were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Camp Arifjan Army regional medical facility and released.”

The GAIB report is available online at https://www.afjag.af.mil/AIB-Reports/.

Phan hailed from Anaheim, California, the Air Force Times reported last year. He was single with no children.

“He came to this country with big dreams and aspirations and truly worked to obtain all of his goals,” Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Souheaver, a 66 SFS defender, who served directly with Phan, said in a release from Hanscomb last September. “He never stopped believing and pushing to achieve what a lot of people never attempt to do.”