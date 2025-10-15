Air Force, Space Force members appear to get mid-month paychecks

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service said in a message on its Facebook page Tuesday that mid-month leave and earnings statements (LES) are available in myPay, an online finance account management app.

Some members on the service’s Facebook page said they were paid, but not the full amounts they expected.

“Anyone else’s paycheck lower than usual?,” one user asked. “Not complaining. I’m glad to be getting paid, just curious if i need to look into a possible issue or if there is a set rate for certain ranks etc.”

Some members on the popular Facebook “Air Force amn/nco/snco” posted screenshots showing they had been paid.

In a social media post Saturday, President Trump said members of the military will get paid Wednesday, despite the government shutdown.

“I am using my authority, as commander in chief, to direct our secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15,” Trump wrote. “We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS.”

The National Military Family Association says it has been seeking information about the situation.

The association said it has asked representatives of the Department of Defense, the White House, Congressional leaders, and Treasury Department employees for answers.

“If this were a typical pay period, DFAS (Defense Finance and Accounting Service) employees would have already started the process for your 10/15 paycheck last week,” the association said in a statement. “But many DFAS employees, like much of the federal workforce, are furloughed due to the government shutdown. We don’t know how that will impact their ability to process and disburse paychecks quickly.”

The association’s advice to military families was “to prepare for a delayed paycheck.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Air Force could not immediately answer questions earlier this week about whether uniformed members of the military would be paid, but she encouraged a Dayton Daily News reporter to check back.