Air Force Thunderbirds ready to wow Dayton Air Show crowds

Explore Dayton Air Show pivots with inaugural Flight Fest

The team’s F-16s benefitted from an aerial refueling while traveling to Ohio, giving them enough fuel to perform a 30-minute-plus “flat show” before landing, keeping the altitude between 1,500 and 2,000 feet.

“It’s a pretty incredible feeling,” said Maj. Laney Schol, Thunderbird No. 6, who flies the “opposing solo” slot among the squadron’s six pilots. “I really do feel like I have the best seat in house, the best job in the world flying the No. 6 jet.”

In the array of Thunderbird maneuvers, Schol “opposes” or counters lead solo pilot No. 5, Maj. Jeff Downie.

“We kind of have an act in and of ourselves,” Schol said minutes after she landed at Dayton International.

The Thunderbirds perform above Dayton every other year, alternating with the Navy’s Blue Angels. The squadron’s arrival was very much part of their routine ― arrive a few days early, fly around the airport a few times and land before representatives do the necessary groundwork for putting on a summer show.

The Thunderbirds are part of the Air Combat Command, featuring six performance pilots, four support officers, three civilians and more than 130 enlisted personnel working in 25 career fields.

The jets they fly can be made ready for combat in 72 hours.

A Thunderbirds performance is a sight to behold — blending well practiced formation flying and solo routines, including the famous quartet-diamond formation that shows what an F-16 Fighting Falcon can do with a skilled pilot on board.

“It is a lot of fun, but you’re right: It absolutely takes a lot of work,” Schol said.

Training starts in November, with the pilots refining techniques twice a day, sometimes seven days a week. The primary goal is safety while reaching for excellence.

“We’re always working harder to get our formation positions closer and make our maneuvers more crisp, and getting our altitudes lower at the same time,” she said.

More than 300 million people in 58 countries have seen the Thunderbirds fly in more than 4,000 demonstrations over the course of 57 years.

Dayton Air Show gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday on the east side of Dayton International. While there will be plenty of static displays on the ground, look for aerial performances generally to start around 11 a.m., weather and conditions permitting.

As headliners, the Thunderbirds will be the final performers of the afternoon.

For ticket information, go to DaytonAirShow.com

If you go

What: 2025 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

When: Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. both days. Look for performances generally to start around 11 a.m., weather and conditions permitting.

General admission parking: Take exit 64 on Northwoods Boulevard from Interstate 75. Follow signs to appropriate lots. Stay in the right lane. Be prepared to walk once you’ve parked.

Tickets: daytonairshow.com/tickets/