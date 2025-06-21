Air show doctor: Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

And keep staying hydrated.

Dr. Brandon Amburgey, the show’s chief medical officer, said event medical personnel treated about 60 people total for heat- and dehydration-related ailments as the day’s high temperature reached the lower 90s Saturday on the unforgiving tarmac of Dayton International Airport. And about seven people needed to be transported to area hospitals.

“As expected, the heat-related illnesses were definitely No. 1,” he said. “I’m not sure I saw anybody else beside just heat-related (patients). Either heat exhaustion, nausea, vomiting, headaches, just from the heat.”

The first day of last year’s show was even hotter. The show assisted 80 people by shortly before 4 p.m. that day in 2024.

The challenge is that Sunday is also expected to be sunny and even hotter. The National Weather Service calls for a high of 96.

Remember that there are no trees at the airport. The only shade will be under the wings of airplanes and the kind of shade people bring with them.

“Tomorrow is obviously my bigger concern with the heat,” Amburgey said. “Today was the cool day unfortunately.”

He suspects his treatment numbers Sunday may be higher.

The show took several measures to anticipate the heat, this year and last. Ambulances were parked near a pair of medical tents. The show has misting stations strategically located so passers-by could enjoy a cooling breeze. Free water refill stations could be seen. Bottles of water were plentiful in some locations.

And many of the guests had the right idea, wearing light clothing and bringing umbrellas with them.

Amburgey stressed the need to drink water and electrolyte drinks —and keep drinking them.

He advised wearing light-colored clothing, not dark clothing, and clothing that allows moisture wicking.

“The biggest thing is, everybody is sitting out here all day not moving,” he said. “Even though they’re hydrating, they’re not hydrating enough. And when they stand up to leave at the end of the day, they’re dehydrated. They’re getting light-headed and passing out as they’re leaving.”