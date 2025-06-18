Albertsons works with Dayton’s Stratacache to renew shopping displays

Breaking: Table 33 temporarily closes after fire at Dayton Arcade

A man walks into Stratacache Tower on Friday afternoon. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

One of the largest groceries in the United States is working with downtown Dayton-based Stratacache to power its new in-store advertising displays.

Albertsons Media Collective recently named Stratacache as the partner behind a new fleet of digital screens, to be placed in in high traffic areas such as store entries and produce departments.

ExploreWith 100 new jobs planned, new Stratacache business to take root downtown

“Understanding the impact of in-store digital advertising is key. Stratacache’s technology foundation for closed-loop measurement was a significant factor in our decision to partner with them,” Liz Roche, vice president of media and measurement at Albertsons Media Collective, said in a statement. “Being able to reach customers through compelling brand messaging at the point of purchase and then understand performance helps us fully realize the potential of the in-store channel. We’re especially excited to enhance our measurement offerings as the fleet of digital screens is rolled out.”

Grocer Albertsons is working with Dayton's Stratacache on new in-story displays and advertising. Albertsons photo

Closed-loop measurement is an effort to measure how advertising and marketing affect customers.

A global company based in Dayton, Stratacache uses digital solutions such as smart digital displays, advanced sensors, and artificial intelligence to offer new customer experiences in retail settings.

In an email, Chris Riegel, Stratacache founder and chief executive, called the partnership “a substantial new win” for his company.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is a competitor of Kroger, one of the largest grocery chains in the nation. A proposed merger between the two companies fell through last year due to antitrust issues. The two companies are now suing each other.

