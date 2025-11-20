Alcohol may be a factor in crash that injured 1 in Harrison Twp.

Around 10:01 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Wagner Ford Road and Birch drive for a crash.

Deputies determined two vehicles were going south on Wagner Ford Road. One of the vehicles slowed to turn onto Birch Drive and the other crashed into it, according to the sheriff’s office. The second vehicle also hit a fence.

The driver was trapped inside the second vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Harrison Twp. Fire Department responded and removed them before taking the driver to the hospital with possible serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.