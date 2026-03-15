All eyes on Dayton this week and a recap of Trump visiting southwest Ohio–Kentucky

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Credit: AP Credit: AP

Michael Kurtz’s story on the First Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament returning to town this week can be found in today’s newspaper and online.

• How long has this been in Dayton? Since its inception in 2011, the University of Dayton has hosted every First Four round except 2021.

• Local economic impact: John Oney, president and CEO of Destination Dayton, said the First Four accounted for an estimated $6.6 million in direct visitor spending last year.

• Attendance: Every tournament game played at UD Arena has been at least 96% capacity, with many being sold out. Almost half the tickets sold every year are to local people with no ties to the participating schools.

• What’s next? UD Arena is contracted to host the First Four through 2028 and is in active discussions for the next contract, which would run through 2031.

Trump touts economy, manufacturing in southwest Ohio–Kentucky visit

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

One recent story in our region that had people talking was President Trump visiting southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky. We had a team covering his visit, and have stories, photos and video.

• Why the visit? Trump visited to tout his efforts to bring down prescription drug prices and boost the economy — while throwing weight behind an effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s GOP primary.

• Where exactly did he visit? The president toured Thermo Fisher Scientific in the Cincinnati suburb of Reading, then spoke to supporters at an event held at Verst Logistics’ contract packaging facility in Hebron, Kentucky.

• What did he talk about? Trump, during his more than hourlong appearance in Hebron, touched upon the economy, the cost of living and the recently launched war with Iran. Read more in Eric Schwartzberg’s story here.