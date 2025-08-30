AlterFest kicks off food, entertainment, fun

“It’s a lot of fun. Good weather, good food, something to do,” said Paul Houser of Kettering, an Alter alumnus who was enjoying the festival with his wife.

The festival, from 6 to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday, features carnival rides; kids games; face painting; musical entertainment; blackjack; Texas hold’em; split the pot and other games of chance; and of course, beer and food.

The marching band kicked off Saturday’s entertainment by performing part of this season’s “On This Front Porch” all-bluegrass show featuring music of Bela Fleck, Dave Brubeck and Punch Brothers, said Todd Tucker, band director.

The first group to take the stage Saturday were youth and adult dancers, including an Alter student, from the Nugent School of Irish Dance in Dayton.

The Irish dancing was the main reason 3-year-old Juliette Murphy and her grandmother Jane Murphy of Centerville were at AlterFest, because Juliette’s mother was one of the adult dancers.

However, a close second reason was to have fun, Murphy said.

“These little rides are perfect for her,” she said while Juliette was going round and round one of the carnival rides.

David Groene, whose wife, Barbara, is the new Alter principal, was enjoying a beer with Trey Coleman, a football and track coach who also serves as a substitute teacher.

“The reason we all come is we’re all part of the Alter community,” Groene said.

And, like many in the Alter community, Coleman serves as a festival volunteer.

Another volunteer is Joe Manfre, a 2021 grad and former student athlete. He was busy grilling hotdogs, brats and burgers, “just giving back to the community that gave us a chance.”