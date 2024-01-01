Amazon van stolen in Harrison Twp. Sunday

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Amazon van was stolen in Harrison Twp. Sunday while the driver was delivering a package.

The driver reported his van was stolen in the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive just after 1 p.m.

“They were in a white Ford van and I was at the porch and they jumped in the van and took off with it,” the driver told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

He said he didn’t see who got in the Amazon vehicle and that the white van drove away with it.

The driver had just started his route and estimated the van was 75-80% full when it was stolen, according to dispatch records.

As of Monday afternoon, it was not clear if the van had been recovered or if anyone had been arrested in connection to the stolen van.

