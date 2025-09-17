Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility in Warren County to create 125+ jobs

“Partnership is an important part of this community, and we’re pleased to support Amazon as they launch an innovative new facility in Turtlecreek Twp.,” said Tammy Boggs, township administrator. “Several years ago, Warren County and Turtlecreek Twp. launched a joint initiative to turn land owned by the state’s correctional system into an economic development opportunity. With the vision and support of Core5 Industrial Partners, this initiative turned into a world class logistics park that provides companies like Amazon with the access, reliable utilities and available workforce that they need to succeed.”

Amazon will be housed in Building 3 at the C5 Encore Logistics Center at 414 Encore Drive in Turtlecreek Twp.

“We’re excited to expand our same-day delivery network with this new state-of-the-art facility in Warren County,” said Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon’s regional senior economic development manager.

It is not clear how much of an investment in the building and equipment the facility represents. Also, Amazon’s announcement did not include information on the target date for the facility to be operational.

The facility will expand Amazon’s Ohio presence, which includes 18 fulfillment and sortation centers, 17 delivery stations, 19 solar farms and various other facilities.

According to Amazon, full-time employees receive competitive compensation of an average starting at $20.50 an hour, plus comprehensive benefits from day one. These include health care coverage, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, 401(k) with company match, stock options and full college tuition funding. Additional benefits include financial counseling, estate planning services, and both short- and long-term disability coverage.