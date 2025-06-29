Americana Festival grand marshal ‘adored by legions of students and parents’

Cline, a 1986 Centerville graduate, has been in Centerville for 34 of her 35 years as an educator. She switched back and forth between Cline Elementary and Centerville Kindergarten Village during her first 13 years with the district, then worked as an administrator/teacher with Centerville City Schools (CCS) Preschool for four years. In 2007, she became principal of Primary Village North.

Under her leadership as PVN principal, the school earned multiple awards, including National School of Character, Connect to Nature School, Platinum Level School of Excellence in Prevention. It also earned an award for Purple Star School, which “recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military,” according to the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce.

Cline has been recognized by the Centerville Education Foundation for Excellence in Education, by the Ohio Art Education Association in 2025 for being a Distinguished Educator for Art Education, West Region, and was inducted into the Centerville Education Foundation Hall of Fame in April, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cline said she was “very surprised and shocked,” as well as honored and humbled to be named grand marshal.

“We’ve been going to the Americana Festival every year since we moved here (in 1978),” she said. “So to be (named grand marshal), I kind of get the history of that, and the pride that comes with ... the whole event.”

Metzger said Cline was someone he discussed as a grand marshal nominee last year and this year with Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney.

“We wanted to find a grand marshal who would be similarly received and recognized by the community as the two SROs (school resource officers) we honored last year,” Metzger said, referring to now-retired Centerville Police Officer Tracy Sommers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Fulwiler. “We loved how well this approach worked last year and wanted to create a similar moment this year.”

Metzger said Cline spent her career ensuring that students “find the best versions of themselves,” provided “so much more than the basics,” and was “adored by legions of students and parents for her energy, dedication and smile.”

”She loves her community, loves her job, and loves her students," he said. “What else could someone want from their principal?”

Cline said her work with children has been the most meaningful part of her journey as an educator.

“That’s why I went into education in the first place ... certainly not only (to) brighten the lives of kids and hopefully impact them in a positive way, but to help shape their future,” she said. “I think that’s the meaning of education, not only academically, but also socially, and how they interact with those around them in the world in general.”

The 2025 James T. Reppert Grand Marshal Reception, a dinner honoring Cline, is scheduled for 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at the new Benham’s Grove Event Center, 166 N. Main St., Centerville.

Tickets permitting entrance, dinner and drink may be purchased for $12.50 at www.tinyurl.com/marshalreception.

For a schedule of Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival activities Thursday and Friday, including the parade, visit the festival website.