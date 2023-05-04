Anderson appointed to fill Trotwood-Madison board vacancy

“My brother is on an IEP (Individualized Education Program) and has had a few behavioral issues,” Anderson said. “Through my profession as director of operations at Marie’s House, a foster care agency, I deal with adolescents with similar issues ... and a lot of families do not know how to advocate for their children.”

Anderson said he feels his personal and professional experiences will serve him well as a member of the board.

“It’s about maintaining that balance that we as staff members or teachers can do more for our children, and also as a parent advocate, we need to advocate for the right reasons and understand that we need to take control of our homes and our children,” he said. “We need to understand that we must meet our staff members halfway.”

Anderson said he realizes behavioral and disciplinary challenges within public education don’t solely rest on the shoulders of teachers, nor solely on students or parents, but that through collaboration, and a bit of patience, outcomes can improve.

“I don’t think it should be our goal to always put kids out and send them to alternatives,” he said. “Let’s meet our children where they are and understand what’s going on at home, in their personal life, who they’re hanging around with. I deal with kids who are in foster care for a lot of different reasons, and a lot of anger can come from abandonment and them feeling like they’re not loved.”

Anderson can be reached via email, at craiganderson@trotwood.k12.oh.us.