Animal Resource Center approaching critical capacity

“Unfortunately, we are nearing the place where we will be so critically over our capacity that we will have to essentially cease the majority of our intakes,” said Amy Bohardt, ARC director.

That means ARC would not be able to help pets in the community as quickly.

ARC is asking the community to help, whether it’s adopting or fostering a dog, to make space for other dogs.

“If adding a furry pup to your family is just not possible you can always help through volunteering your time or resources,” Bohardt said.

People can also help by doing the following:

Quickly reclaim missing pets. If your dog is missing, check with ARC. The faster a lost dog is reunited with its family the more space ARC has to help other dogs.

Help strays at home. If you find a stray dog, check to see if it lives nearby. Walk through the neighborhood with the dog and knock on doors or post about them on social media. If you can keep the dog at home while looking for its owner, ARC can help with basic supplies, such as leashes, bowls, crates and food.

Share the word. Post and share adoptable pets online and on social media.

“We’re committed to helping the dogs that come through our door,” said Bohardt. “But we need help from the community to make space for those who still need us. Every adoption or foster home makes an immediate and real impact.”

To view adoptable dogs, learn more about fostering or file a lost dog report, visit mcanimals.org or call 937-898-4457.