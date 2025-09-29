Announcing a news and coffee collab made for you

“This partnership made sense to us to team up with another great local brand who powers mornings across the region,” said Rob Rohr, president and publisher of the Dayton Daily News.

After working in the coffee industry for nearly 20 years, Twisted River founder and owner Dan Clayton started roasting his own beans in 2015 with the goal to make great coffee accessible to everyone at an affordable price.

“We are a true hometown family business and have always prided ourselves on being the coffee company for everyone - from your first cup in the morning to your last one of the day,” Clayton said.

Twisted River is served in cafes, bakeries and coffee shops across the region and is available for purchase in dozens of area stores like Dorothy Lane Market and Jungle Jim’s.

Dayton Daily News readers can take advantage of the 10% discount with their online purchase from Twisted River. This special DDN discount code is limited to one use per customer.